Car ‘catapulted’ in the air while running from police in Tumwater

A car was clocked going 125 miles per hour without their lights on while fleeing from police early Saturday morning.

Thurston County Sheriff’s (TCS) deputies worked with Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers to track the driver through Tumwater, TCS posted on Facebook.

The driver tried to go on and off of I-5 northbound multiple times, but when trying to get back onto the freeway at exit 108.5, the driver hit a berm and was ‘catapulted’ into the air and rolled multiple times, according to the Thurston County Sheriff.

Police dashcam footage posted by the Thurston Sheriff shows the car being sent into the air and landing on its side.

Exit 108.5 Here is a brief clip from the moment an eluding suspect took exit 108.5 this morning. Thankfully, the driver and passenger were not seriously injured.

The driver and passenger were able to get out of the car and were not seriously injured. The driver was taken into WSP custody, the Thurston Sheriff says.

