SEATTLE — One of Seattle’s most iconic restaurants is set to pay $1.45 million in a major settlement.

A class-action lawsuit was filed back in July of 2023 against Canlis, alleging the restaraunt did not pay for training days, failed to provide rest breaks, and did not distribute an automatic 20% service charge to the employees.

Canlis will pay around 300 employees, past and present, a share of the $1.45 million.

©2024 Cox Media Group