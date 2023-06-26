Candlelight vigil planned in Seattle for Gorge shooting victims

SEATTLE — A candlelight vigil is planned at Seattle’s Cal Anderson Park Monday night to honor those who were shot at the Gorge Amphitheater campgrounds this month.

The shooting during the Beyond Wonderland music festival on June 17 killed 29-year-old Brandy Escamilla and her partner, 26-year-old Josilyn Ruiz.

Both women lived in Seattle.

Court documents show shooting suspect James Kelly took mushrooms before the shooting that also injured two others.

The 26-year-old suspect is an active-duty soldier at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Monday’s vigil will run from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Attendees should bring a candle and meet at the Lincoln Reservoir.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, 125 people had responded that they were attending, according to the event’s Facebook page.

