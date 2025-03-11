Candle sparked apartment fire in Snohomish County

EASTMONT, Wash. — South County Fire says a candle sparked an apartment fire Monday night in Snohomish County.
It happened at a building in Eastmont around 8 p.m.
Firefighters say a sprinkler system in the building kept the flames from getting out of control.
“Never leave candles unattended and keep them at least 1 foot from anything that can burn,” South County Fire said.
No one was hurt, and everyone made it out safely.
