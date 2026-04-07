Cancer-free after stage 3 diagnosis: Washington man shares recovery journey and Seahawks-fueled hope

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

After months of treatment, Patrick Tafoya is now cancer-free following a battle with stage 3 prostate cancer, marking a major milestone in a year filled with medical challenges.

Tafoya recently completed his 28th and final round of radiation therapy. Despite expectations that post-treatment inflammation would delay accurate testing, a follow-up blood test revealed his PSA level had dropped dramatically from 65.800 in January to 0.392.

“To our amazement and joy, my PSA levels were well below the acceptable range,” Tafoya told KIRO Newsradio in an email. “That would make me cancer-free, only with the prospect of being on medication for two or three more years to prevent any recurrence.”

The encouraging update comes after a difficult stretch that included major neck surgery and an intense rehabilitation process. Tafoya underwent a procedure to replace discs in his neck and continues to face physical limitations during recovery.

“I still have some pain. I have limited use of my neck,” Tafoya said in January. “I can do more than before, but I can’t lift more than about 10 pounds or raise anything over my head.”

Just weeks after that surgery, Tafoya received the prostate cancer diagnosis that he described as surreal. Follow-up scans confirmed the cancer had not spread beyond the prostate, allowing doctors to move forward with targeted treatment.

How the Seahawks became a lifeline during an overwhelming year

At the same time, his wife faced her own serious health issues. She was hospitalized and diagnosed with congestive heart failure and Type 2 diabetes, and is now undergoing continued testing and treatment, including upcoming heart-related procedures in the Portland area.

Despite the overlapping health crises, Tafoya said both have leaned on each other for support while navigating what he described as an overwhelming year.

Amid the uncertainty, the couple has found comfort in an unlikely place: their shared passion for the Seattle Seahawks.

Tafoya, a longtime fan, said watching games has offered a much-needed escape.

“It’s a distraction to just sit down, watch the game, and try to put everything else behind for a few hours,” he said.

For the couple, football has taken on a deeper meaning, providing moments of relief and connection during an otherwise difficult time. Whether watching from home or hoping to attend a game, those shared experiences have become a reminder to focus on hope and resilience.

Tafoya remains cautiously optimistic about the future as both he and his wife continue their recoveries.

“With hope and prayer, it all works out in the end,” he said.

And he still has a message for his favorite team, which is to bring home another championship, a second in as many years, for fans across the Pacific Northwest.

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