Can Viagra save harbor seals? Local marine center says yes

DES MOINES, Wash. — A version of the little blue pill – yes, that pill – could be key to helping harbor seals, and not in the way you might think.

According to SeaLife Response, Rehabilitation and Research (SR3) – the first dedicated marine wildlife hospital in the Pacific Northwest – a generic version of Viagra can treat a deadly disorder called megaesophagus.

The disorder causes the esophagus to enlarge, losing the ability to move food into the stomach.

Two years ago, however, a team of scientists at Washington State University discovered that sildenafil can treat megaesophagus in dogs. Their study was published in the American Journal of Veterinary Research and then used to successfully treat two harbor seals with the disorder at Vancouver Aquarium’s Marine Mammal Rescue Centre in Canada.

A few months ago, two seal pups in Washington were rescued in rough shape after being separated from their mothers prematurely. SR3 decided to give the sildenafil treatment a try.

The first pup, named Griffin, was discovered in Westport in May. The second, Elf, was rescued from a marina in Bellingham in June. Both seals were also malnourished, weighing less than 18 pounds when they arrived at SR3′s SeaLife Rescue Center.

“These are the first two harbor seals to be successfully treated in the Pacific Northwest for this devastating disorder that typically requires humane euthanasia, and the first in the U.S. to be treated with sildenafil,” Executive Director Casey Mclean said in a news release. “SR3 is proud to be at the leading edge of life-saving research for marine mammal health.”

To reduce the risk of regurgitation, dogs with megaesophagus are sometimes trained to use a tall, narrow box that supports them so they can eat in a seated position. It keeps the esophagus vertical, allowing gravity to move food down into the stomach. The team at SR3 says they created their own version using a dog kennel propped on its side with cushions and towels to hold the seal in place.

Griffin and Elf were both released this month after successful treatment, according to SR3. The seals were given satellite tags, which are glued to the animals’ fur, to monitor their health. SR3 says they will eventually fall off when the seals shed their coats next year.

“By utilizing the satellite tag data, we’ll be able to keep an eye on the seals’ progress from a distance, long after they are released back into their natural environment,” said SR3 Veterinarian Dr. Michelle Rivard in a news release. “Scientists still don’t know what causes this condition, so it’s important that we continue our research so that we can learn more about patient prognosis and response to treatment.”

A third harbor seal who was rescued in August remains in the care of the SR3 team. They say they are hopeful that the sildenafil treatment will work for this patient too.

