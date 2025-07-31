Campfire ban starting at Olympic National Park and National Forest

OLYMPIC PENINSULA, Wash. — The National Park Service (NPS) says all campfires will be prohibited at Olympic National Park and Olympic National Forest starting on Friday, August 1.

NPS officials say anything that produces ash, including charcoal grills, will be prohibited within the park and forest.

“Hot and dry conditions persist resulting in a very high fire danger,” Interagency Fire Management Officer Jeff Bortner said.

In a release, NPS says gas or propane stoves, lanterns or heating devices are allowed in campgrounds or wilderness areas if they have an on-off switch.

Officials remind visitors of precautions you can take to keep human-caused fires from starting:

Fireworks are always prohibited on federal public lands.

Before going camping, check for new restrictions that may be in place.

Maintain your vehicle and avoid parking in brush.

Always dispose of cigarette debris in an ashtray.

