Campfire ban begins Friday in Olympic National Park and National Forest

OLYMPIC NATIONAL PARK — Due to wildfire risk, all campfires, including charcoal fires will be banned in Olympic National Park and Olympic National Forest beginning at midnight on Friday.

The ban is expected to be in place throughout the summer and includes the coastal areas of Olympic National Park.

According to a release from the National Parks Service, most of the Olympic Peninsula has received less than 1/10 of an inch of rainfall in the last 20 days.

“Drought conditions are predicted to continue, and we are in the Very High Fire Danger category. Banning campfires, including the use of charcoal, allows us to reduce the risk of new fires forming on the landscape,” said Jeff Bortner, Interagency Fire Management Officer.

Bottle fueled stoves, lanterns and heating devices will still be allowed as long as they are three feet from flammable materials, and they have an on-off switch.

