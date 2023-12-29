‘By taking her life, they took our life too’: Tacoma family mourns after mother of 7 killed in park

TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma family is calling for justice after Ngaire Tusi was found dead. Tusi was a 31-year-old, mother of seven.

“It’s hard to move on, move forward from this. We need her. Her kids need her. My parents need her. I need her,” says Natasha A’asa, Tusi’s sister.

Tusi’s body was found on the morning of Dec. 18 in Tacoma’s Oakland Madrona Park, at South 31st and South Madison Street.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner has declared the death a homicide, by a gunshot to the head.

Tusi’s family says her death was senseless.

“She was very loved. So, to whoever did this, why?” asks A’asa. “By taking her life, they took our life too.”

“We’re not the same anymore,” she continued. “We’re just alive, yet numb.”

A GoFundMe for the family describes Tusi as “a blessing to everyone who knew her.” Adding “She was such a proud mother. She loved her husband and babies with all her heart.”

“Ngaire will be leaving behind 7 beautiful babies who didn’t deserve this either,” she continued.

Tacoma Police tell KIRO 7 that Tusi’s death marks the city’s 31st homicide of the year. No arrests have been made in this case.

A’asa says her sister and their family deserve justice.

Her post on GoFundMe reads:

You didnʻt deserve this and JUSTICE WILL BE SERVED & those cowards will pay for what they did to you. The thought of what you were going through during your last moments of life is unbearable to imagine. My poor sister. May peace be with you now.

©2023 Cox Media Group