Bus full of children, 1 driver rolls over in Burlington

A YMCA bus full of children and one driver rolled over in Burlington Wednesday afternoon, according to the Burlington Police Department.

Just before 4 p.m., the Washington State Patrol responded to the rollover accident at Chuckanut Drive and Interstate 5.

Only minor injuries were reported.

We are aware of an incident regarding a bus carrying Y Kids Summer Day Camp students who were part of the Westview... Posted by Skagit Valley Family YMCA on Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Uninjured children were being transported to the Burlington-Edison High School to be reunited with their parents.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the road will be closed for an extended time as troopers work to investigate the scene.

BREAKING NEWS: MCI-MINOR: School bus Rollover: Chuckanut Exit SR11 Burlington. pic.twitter.com/mNZTUeQ5mM — Breaking Skagit (@BreakingSkagit) July 5, 2023

