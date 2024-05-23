Bus crashes off bridge in Aberdeen, near Wishkah River

ABERDEEN, Wash. — A Grays Harbor Transit bus crashed off a bridge in Aberdeen Wednesday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The incident occurred on westbound State Route 12 at milepost 1.

According to a map of the area, the bus went through a barrier at the Wishkah Bridge, where the large Welcome to Aberdeen sign is, over the Wishkah River.

Trooper Katherine Weatherwax said it is possible the bus driver suffered a medical emergency.

Traffic in the area is congested as the Aberdeen Police Department works the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes, such as State Route 107 to Blue Slough.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes, such as State Route 107 to Blue Slough.









