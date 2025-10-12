Burien PD: Suspect seen drinking in car fight with deputies, tries to drive off

BURIEN, Wash. — What started as an approach for a vehicle parked in a no parking zone ended in a 1 p.m. DUI arrest in Burien.

A deputy saw two men in a car in that no park zone, and when the deputy approached, they saw both men actively drinking and getting high.

The deputy asked the driver to step out of the vehicle, but he refused and instead attempted to drive away.

After a fight with the driver, and additional assistance from deputies, he was placed under arrest.

The driver was transported to jail, and his car was impounded.

