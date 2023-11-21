Burien City Council votes down proposal that would help build pallet village for homeless

BURIEN, Wash. — The Burien City Council on Monday voted down a proposal that would help build a pallet village to house the homeless.

King County would fund $1 million to build at least 35 pallet shelters and the King County Regional Homelessness Authority would provide services to those shelters. The proposed locations for this pallet village were at lots in Boulevard Park, a lot owned by Seattle City Light, and a lot owned by the city of Burien. In a 3 to 3 vote with one council member abstaining, all 3 locations were shot down.

More than 30 people voiced their thoughts on the potential pallet village, and like the city council, the public’s opinion on the matter was split. Some believe this is the right way to help out those experiencing homelessness; however, those opposed to the pallet village say it creates both public health and safety issues.

“If the city council uses housing first, how will (a) tiny homes village constructed adjacent to Kennedy (High School) and Boulevard Park or any other place in Burien be safe?” One woman told the city council.

“What we need is courage. Courage to overcome the misconceptions of these homelessness programs so that we can actually serve our community better,” one man said.

The city council has decided to potentially hold a special meeting prior to the Nov. 27 deadline by the county to accept those funds. It is still not clear when or where this meeting will take place.

©2023 Cox Media Group