Bullet flies through Pierce County home, teen party blamed

A South Hill woman’s morning cup of coffee was interrupted Tuesday when a bullet flew through her home, missing her and three young children.

“This bullet comes through her living room and it shoots through the wall and into her stairwell,” Pierce County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Carly Cappetto told KIRO Newsradio. “She can clearly see through the window that the shot had come from the neighbor’s house directly right beside her.”

Deputies arrived quickly and could hear what sounded like teenagers inside the home where the bullet came from.

When no one in the house would open the door, Cappetto said deputies booted it in, “pulled all the juveniles out, detained everybody, to figure out what was going on and where that shot had come from.”

“It turns out this was a juvenile party, on a Tuesday morning at 6:45 a.m.,” Cappetto said.

Pierce County deputies respond to house party in March

House parties aren’t rare in Pierce County. In March, deputies responded to a deadly shooting at a house party in the Tacoma area that involved dozens of juveniles. But they were called to that home just after midnight.

“You wouldn’t expect a party to be going on at 6:45 in the morning with juveniles in a home where alcohol is being supplied,” Cappetto said.

At the South Hill home, deputies arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of supplying alcohol to minors, and more serious charges could follow.

When Cappetto spoke to KIRO Newsradio, deputies were working to obtain a search warrant so they could look for the gun that was fired.

