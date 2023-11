Crews with the Seattle Fire Department evacuated a synagogue in South Seattle after a report of a possible hazardous substance.

Just before 5 p.m., a hazmat response was sent to the 6500 block of 52nd Avenue South, near Seward Park.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, one person was evaluated and is stable.

At 5:15 p.m., crews were preparing to enter the synagogue.

Seattle Fire asked people to avoid the area.

KIRO 7 has sent a reporter to gather more information.

©2023 Cox Media Group