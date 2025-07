BOTHELL, Wash. — Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue (SRFR) responded to a brush fire after a power line fell after a tree struck it.

The brush fire was started near the 19100 Block of 43rd Ave SE in Bothell.

Power lines were deenergized after crews laid lines and did structural protection.

SRFR is asking people to leave so that Department of Natural Resources can drop buckets of water on the brush fire.

©2025 Cox Media Group