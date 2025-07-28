Brush fire breaks out in North Lake Tapps area

LAKE TAPPS, Wash. — Quick work by East Pierce Firefighters kept a fire in North Lake Tapps from getting out of control.

Someone called the brush fire in around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

It was burning near Lakeland Hills Way Southeast.

By the time firefighters arrived, flames had spread to heavy brush beneath some power lines.

The fire grew to about an acre in size, but firefighters were able to contain it fully by 11 p.m.

No one has been evacuated and firefighters will be on watch throughout the night.

