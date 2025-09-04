Bruce Harrell and Katie Wilson face off tonight in first of 20 mayoral debates

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The first mayoral debate between incumbent Bruce Harrell and challenger Katie Wilson begins Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Haller Lake Community Club in Seattle.

The top two candidates will go head-to-head in their first of 20 scheduled debates before the Nov. 4 general election.

Mayor Harrell and Katie Wilson debate in Seattle

The primary vote in August revealed Wilson, the co-founder and executive director of the Transit Riders Union, received the most votes for mayor with 44,457 votes (46.2%), leading Harrell by 1,297 votes (43,160 votes, 44.9%). No other candidate received more than 5,000 votes.

Ahead of tonight’s debate, Harrell noted voters will see a clear difference between his “proven leadership” and claimed Wilson is an “untested candidate rooted in slogans and empty promises.”

Harrell’s office claimed Wilson garnered her lead without sharing specifics on her agenda or past positions.

“Voters need to see the difference between progress and promises, change and slogans,” Harrell said.

Both candidates share similar views on the current Trump administration, with Wilson helping to coordinate the “Trump-proof Seattle” campaign, and Harrell, who “has made fighting Trump a personal commitment.”

Wilson previously told KIRO Newsradio that voters are looking for change and are siding with a candidate who will provide improved housing affordability, public safety, and address Seattle’s homeless population.

“I think it really shows that Seattle voters are ready for a change,” Wilson said. “I think people are frustrated with a lack of progress from the current administration on affordability, on homelessness, and on safety.”

Harrell shared that he is the only candidate with a history of leading affordable housing construction plans, and he aims to continue those efforts if elected for another term.

“I am the only candidate in this race who has led the construction of affordable housing and shelter beds,” Harrell said. “We’ve got big plans to add tens of thousands of new, affordable homes in our city based on policies and investments — not false promises.”

Notably, Seattle voters haven’t reelected their mayor in some time. If Harrell wins, he would become Seattle’s first two-term mayor since Greg Nickels in 2009.

Contributing: Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest; James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio

