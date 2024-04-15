Broken pipe spews water onto SR 99 in South Seattle

SEATTLE — A broken pipe is spewing water onto a southbound lane of State Route 99.

The southbound HOV lane is closed on SR 99 on the First Avenue South Bridge in South Seattle.

The issue was reported at about 3:50 a.m. Monday.

The Washington State Department of Transportation told us the water is coming from a broken fire hydrant pipe to the bridge.

Video from the scene shows a lot of water coming from the pipe, which is in mid-air, not far from the road surface.

Water has pooled in the HOV lane and the spray coming from underneath the bridge is a distraction for drivers.

At 5:45 a.m., Seattle Public Utilities workers were at the scene.





©2024 Cox Media Group