Magnitude 6.0 earthqauke hits off the coast of Oregon

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck off the coast of Oregon Wednesday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at about 1:15 p.m., 173 miles west of Bandon and 180 miles west of Coos Bay.

At a depth of about 6 kilometers, a few people did said they felt a shake on the USGS website.

Even with a quake that close to the coast, there is no tsunami warning or threat.

According to KIRO 7 meteorologist Morgan Palmer, this earthquake is not along the Cascadia Subduction Zone, but along the Blanco Transform Fault, which is where the offshore Juan de Fuca tectonic plate is sliding against the much larger Pacific Plate, which covers most of the Pacific Ocean.

Harold Tobin, director of the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, noted on Facebook, “This is a very typical mag[nitude] 6 earthquake in the Blanco Transform fault, very far offshore of Oregon. We see at least one such earthquake nearly every year.”





