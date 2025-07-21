Bright blue vest not a good fit for deer, says WA wildlife agency

A black-tailed deer spotted with a child’s swim vest stuck around her neck near Shelton was safely helped by a Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife specialist, the agency said.

According to WDFW, wildlife conflict specialist Ryan McNiff responded to reports of the doe seen roaming with the flotation device tangled around her neck in Mason County.

The plastic vest, likely discarded outdoors, had become lodged in a way that prevented the animal from removing it on her own.

McNiff was able to immobilize the deer, safely remove the swim vest, and release her back into the wild.

She was reunited with her fawn shortly afterward, WDFW said.

Photos shared by the agency show the worn, bright blue and yellow vest—clearly not intended for wildlife—wrapped awkwardly around the animal’s neck.

Officials used the incident as a reminder to the public not to attempt to help wildlife on their own.

Under Washington law, it is illegal for anyone without a permit to hold or care for wild animals, even if they appear injured or in distress.

“Attempting to care for wildlife without the appropriate skills and experience can make the situation worse,” the agency said in a statement.

Anyone who encounters wildlife that may need help is urged to contact a permitted wildlife rehabilitator.

