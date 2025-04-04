Bremerton police arrest axe-wielding suspect

BREMERTON, Wash. — Bremerton Police have arrested a man who they say set a bag on fire and put it in front of a business he allegedly is known to trespass.

Police say the incident happened on March 31 around 2:45 p.m. at 2nd Street and Pacific Avenue. After setting the bag on fire, the man pushed the victim and then threatened him with an axe, police said,

The man ran off and police gave chase through downtown.

He was seen running through heavy traffic while waving the axe.

Officers used their vehicles to slow him down while an officer who was chasing him used pepper balls.

When officers caught up to him, the man dropped the axe and was taken into custody after briefly resisting arrest, police said. One officer sprained an ankle trying to subdue him.

He was booked on multiple charges.









©2025 Cox Media Group