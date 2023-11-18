Bremerton man hit and killed while trying to cross SR 308 in Kitsap County

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — A man was hit and killed while trying to cross State Route 308 in Kitsap County on Wednesday, according to Washington State Patrol.

A 35-year-old woman from Lakebay Washington was driving a 2018 Honda CRV westbound on State Route 308 at Vincent Road When a pedestrian tried to cross the roadway from the shoulder.

The woman then hit the 61-year-old man from Bremerton in the westbound lane. He later died at Harborview Medical Center.

The roadway was blocked for over two hours while WSP investigated and cleared the crash.

Officials said that they do not expect that drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, however, the death is still being investigated.

©2023 Cox Media Group