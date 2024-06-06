Local

BREAKING: A small plane has crashed on top of a building in Auburn

By KIRO 7 News Staff

AUBURN, Wash. — A small Cessna plane has crashed onto the roof of a building in Auburn in the 400 block of C Street NW.

According to the Auburn Police Department, a single male occupant is deceased.

Valley Regional Fire is responding to the scene.

This is an ongoing story.

