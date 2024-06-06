BREAKING: A small plane has crashed on top of a building in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — A small Cessna plane has crashed onto the roof of a building in Auburn in the 400 block of C Street NW.
According to the Auburn Police Department, a single male occupant is deceased.
Valley Regional Fire is responding to the scene.
This is an ongoing story.
