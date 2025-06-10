Chelan County deputies issue community alert, Travis Decker suspected to be in the Peshastin area

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office has issued a community alert for the area of Ingalls Creek and Valley Hi as law enforcement searches for suspect Travis Decker.

He is believed to potentially be in this area, according to deputies.

Residents were told to secure their homes and vehicles, stay alert, and report any suspicious activity to 911.

Decker is accused of kidnapping and killing his three young daughters at a campground outside of Leavenworth.

PBS sent out a WARN notification which more specifically identifies the area deputies are thought to be searching:

BREAKING: Chelan County deputies issue community alert, Travis Decker suspected to be in the area Photo Courtesy: PBS

Chelan County Sheriff’s Office:

COMMUNITY ALERT - AREA OF INGALLS CREEK AND VALLEY HIGH: Law enforcement is searching for suspect Travis Decker in the area of Ingalls Creek and Valley High as he is believed to potentially be in this area. Please secure your homes and vehicles, stay alert, and report any suspicious activity to 911. Residents and visitors will see a visible increase in law enforcement presence tonight as a precaution. Your safety remains top priority. If you see something say something.

