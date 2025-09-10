Break things on purpose: ‘Rage room’ company plans to open its first WA location

EVERETT, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Washington’s first “rage room” is on the way, as New York-based iSmash plans to open an Everett location next year, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal.

The “rage room” experience allows groups of up to 15 people to destroy everyday household items like electronics, glassware, and even car windshields. Participants can either bring their own junk to smash or have items provided by iSmash.

“Need to blow off some steam? Our Rage Rooms offer a mess-free, totally safe space where you can truly let loose without any consequences,” iSmash stated.

The Washington location will be approximately two minutes away from the Everett Mall, located at 607 S.E. Everett Mall Way.

Aside from the fan-favorite “rage rooms,” iSmash provides axe-throwing sessions and neon-themed paint splatter rooms. Children as young as 3 years old can participate in the paint splatter rooms. However, kids must be at least 8 years old to use a “rage room.”

iSmash offers several packages for its customers, varying in duration from 20 to 50 minutes. The number of objects visitors can smash ranges from the “Starter Smash” package, which provides 21 total items, to the “Omega Smash,” which offers 90 items and a video of the smashing session.

The first iSmash location debuted in 2018, and the company plans to have nine total U.S. locations with its upcoming opening of a South Carolina “rage room.” iSmash also plans to escalate its expansion even further, with 75 new locations across the U.S. on the horizon.

There are currently seven similar junk-smashing businesses in Washington.

iSmash’s goal is to open up to the public by spring 2026.

