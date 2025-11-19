Brake-check, collision: Reckless U-District driving incident caught on video

SEATTLE — Fiona Tampi experienced a harrowing driving incident earlier this month.

While driving in the University District, another driver abruptly stopped in front of her car. The driver later chased and rammed her vehicle.

Tampi says she was driving with a friend late at night when a car suddenly pulled in front of them and slammed on the brakes, causing a minor rear-end collision.

“It was just a wild... wild experience,” Tampi said, reflecting on the frightening encounter.

After the initial collision, the other driver claimed there were children in his car and asked Tampi and her friend to pull over.

But when they passed the vehicle, they realized there were no children inside.

The situation escalated as the driver began tailing Tampi’s car. He drove into oncoming traffic and attempted to brake-check her car again.

“That escalated pretty quickly from just following us to then just a few blocks later they were aggressively ramming into the side of the vehicle,” Tampi said.

Tampi says they were chased for several minutes before reaching her friend’s home. That’s when she called police, and the other driver sped off.

Tampi says the driver nearly hit her in the process.

“We’re just kind of like, ‘What is going on?’ Like we were just so frightened,” she said.

The identity and motive of the other driver remain unknown, but the incident left Tampi and her friend shaken and concerned for their safety.

©2025 Cox Media Group