BP and Olympic Pipeline fined nearly $4 million for gasoline spill near Conway

CONWAY, Wash. — This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

The Washington State Department of Ecology fined Olympic Pipeline Company and BP Pipelines nearly $4 million for a 21,000-gallon gasoline spill near Conway.

Ecology issued a $3.8 million penalty to the two companies and is also seeking to recover its response cost of $822,162 for the 2023 spill, according to a news release Monday.

From the spill, 4,000 gallons filled a nearby fish-bearing stream, and a school had to be closed temporarily.

“Due to the spill’s proximity to private residences and the Conway School, the potential for public health and safety impacts was high. The spill resulted in the temporary closure of the school and a local road, which heavily impacted the local community,” Ecology stated.

Crews worked three months to clean up 12,000 cubic yards of contaminated soil and 330,000 gallons of oily water, the department stated.

On December 9, 2023, a pipeline alarm sounded multiple times, indicating a potential leak. Pipeline staff investigated but didn’t find a leak.

The next day, alarms went off again, leading operator BP to shut down the pipeline that carries fuels from refineries near Ferndale to Portland.

A field technician found water and gasoline overflowing from a concrete vault near Conway.

“The gasoline flowed downhill 400 feet through a field and into Hill Ditch, an irrigation channel that flows to the Skagit River, and also into nearby wetlands,” Ecology stated.

Olympic Pipeline leak traced to corroded carbon steel nut

The leak was found to be a corroded carbon steel nut on a high-pressure tubing assembly used to monitor pipeline pressure. The nut had corroded from contact with the stainless-steel tubing and exposure to water in the vault.

Ecology officials found that BP regularly assessed the equipment, but did not find the corroded nut, which the department noted should not have been used in the first place.

The spill was contained to a small area, but responders found several dead wildlife.

Olympic Pipeline and BP are being fined for unlawful discharge of pollution into waters of the state and negligence.

“Gasoline is toxic, flammable, and gives off strong vapors when it evaporates. When spilled, it can coat wildlife, impairing fish, birds, and other creatures quickly,” Ecology stated. “While this spill impacted wildlife, waters of the state, and the local community, there was a robust response that reduced environmental impacts and kept public health at the forefront.”

BP responds to penalties from Ecology

A BP spokesperson told MyNorthwest the company received notice of the enforcement action from Ecology.

“This matter is important, and we remain committed to safe and compliant operations everywhere we operate,” BP wrote in a statement. “Immediately after the pipeline incident, BP Pipelines (as operator of the Olympic Pipeline) activated response teams and worked closely with state and local agencies to contain the release and remediate the site. As noted by the Washington Department of Ecology, our collaborative, robust response with our partners limited the affected area, reduced environmental impacts, and prioritized public health. We will carefully review the state’s findings and continue to engage constructively with Washington Ecology. The safety of people, communities, and the environment remain our highest priority.”

Olympic Pipeline dealing with recent spill

The penalty is the second issued to Olympic Pipeline in the last five years.

Ecology noted the recent spill near Everett is ongoing, and officials have not yet decided whether the company will be fined.

The pipeline supplies jet fuel to the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), prompting concerns about fuel for several airlines. It has yet to be resolved more than a week later.

©2025 Cox Media Group