Tumbled into triumph: Bothell cheer wins competition they almost didn’t attend

BOTHELL, Wash. — Bothell High School’s cheer team is chanting a little louder this week.

The Cougars took home a national title over the weekend.

What’s making the victory extra sweet?

The team almost didn’t make it to the competition.

In September, KIRO 7 spoke to the squad about a huge hurdle they were facing.

“Our administration told us that we are no longer able to travel every year for Nationals. We can only travel every other year,” said Jaymie Gibbs, a squad volunteer with a daughter on the team.

The team told KIRO 7 they were frustrated because they could afford to go without a dime from the school.

“All of our money is privately raised,” Gibbs said.

Since KIRO’s story aired, the school reconsidered and allowed the team to go.

The Cougars competed in five categories, walking away with a bronze, two silver medals, a gold and a national title trophy.

The team says they completed two routines without any deductions and made it to the final round, ultimately placing fourth.

𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘 𝐌𝐀𝐃𝐄 - 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐂𝐎𝐔𝐆𝐀𝐑𝐒 𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 📣🐾 Walking on a dream this past weekend at the USA Cheerleading... Posted by Bothell Cheer on Tuesday, February 18, 2025









©2025 Cox Media Group