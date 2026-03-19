Both directions of State Route 20 blocked after crash

CONCRETE, Wash. — Both directions of State Route 20 were blocked after a crash on Thursday.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first posted about the crash just after noon.

WSDOT confirms that all lanes on the North Cascades Highway just west of Grandy Lane and the city of Concrete were blocked due to the collision.

Eastbound traffic was diverted onto Lusk Road, while westbound traffic was diverted onto North Wilde Road.

Incident Response, State Patrol, and the Skagit County Sheriff responded to the scene.

As of 12:45 p.m., travelers were told to expect delays and use alternate routes, with no time estimate for the lanes to reopen.

Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT Travel Center Map or by signing up for WSDOT’s email updates.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information.

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