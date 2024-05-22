Both directions of SR 900 blocked after head-on collision

Both directions of State Route 900 was blocked east of May Valley Road after a head-on collision Wednesday.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the collision involved two pick-up trucks.

Washington State Trooper Rick Johnson said one truck crossed the centerline and hit another truck.

The driver of the suspected causing truck may have been impaired, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The passenger of the second truck is in critical condition.

According to Eastside Fire & Rescue, three people were taken to hospitals with life-threatening conditions.

Drivers are asked to take alternate routes.

