Both directions on Ship Canal Bridge reopen after multi-car crash early Sunday morning

SEATTLE — Both directions on the Ship Canal Bridge reopened after a crash involving multiple cars early Sunday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

James Poling, a spokesperson with WSDOT, said both directions are open at the Ship Canal Bridge after two crashes early Sunday morning. Northbound Interstate 5 was temporarily closed, and the southbound lanes were partially blocked due to the crash, causing a back-up.

WSDOT said around 4 a.m. Sunday, all lanes of northbound Interstate 5 were blocked north of State Route 520 because of a crash on the Ship Canal Bridge. The left three lanes of southbound I-5 were closed at the same location on the Ship Canal Bridge because of a crash that took place shortly after the northbound crash happened.

Drivers who traveled downtown around 5 a.m. were expected to find alternative routes and plan for delays. The suggested routes included State Route 520 (toll across Lake Washington) or State Route 99 across the Ship Canal. People who traveled through the Seattle metro from the south were advised to use I-405 around the east side of Lake Washington or the SR 99 tunnel (toll) through downtown Seattle.

5:10 a.m. update: For anyone just waking up or about to travel north from downtown Seattle, NB I-5 remains closed at the Ship Canal Bridge because of a significant collision.



