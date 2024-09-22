Southbound lanes of I-5 closed in Everett for ongoing negotiations with murder suspect

Southbound lanes of Interstate 5 are closed in Everett as police negotiate with a murder suspect, according to the Everett Police Department.

Details are thin at this time, but according to Everett police, there was a double shooting along Casino Road.

A man was killed, and a woman was injured.

As police pursued a suspect, they ended on Interstate 5 where police are now negotiating with the suspect.

At about 2:15 p.m. police opened up the northbound lanes to traffic.

This is a breaking news story and KIRO 7 News is sending a crew to scene to gather more information.

