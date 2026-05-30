Western Washington Gets Real: Drag Kings take center stage at Seattle Pride 2026

SEATTLE — The art of drag kings is gaining prominence in Seattle and the Pacific Northwest, with the Emerald City Kings set to take center stage at Seattle Pride 2026. The group will perform at Pride in the Park and participate in the Pride Parade, showcasing an art form often embraced by women, nonbinary people, and transgender men.

Seattle’s Emerald City Kings are contributing to the growing visibility of drag kings. Their upcoming performances come as the drag king scene continues to expand from its underground roots to more mainstream recognition, despite historical challenges within the performance art.

KIRO 7 caught up with two members of the Emerald City Kings, Faberg’ee Greg and Sherwood Ryder. They, along with Harley Sane, comprise the drag king group that has been active in Seattle for four years.

Drag kings use their performances as a platform for gender expression. Ryder described the experience as a “big play on gender expression and being able to try something on that you haven’t been able to or ever in your life.”

While Greg details the preparation involved in their craft.

“I’m just really meticulous, and I blend until my fingers fall off and I pick up the brush and blend some more,” Greg said. This dedication allows these performers to fully embody their drag personas, carrying the positive feedback from their performances.

Greg notes, “When you’re in drag, you kind of take all of those accolades, and everyone’s compliments, and you kind of keep it with you.”

Despite the personal fulfillment, drag kings have historically faced difficulties, including limited performance opportunities.

“We know that for a lot of kings everywhere, there’s not a whole lot of events that we’re booked for,” said Ryder.

This challenge contributed to the formation of the Emerald City Kings.

“So, we were like, well, if we want to do anything, that means we have to make something. And this is the story for all drag kings. This is universal,” Ryder explained. Greg recalled the success of their initial endeavors, describing the feeling with a “big sigh of relief.”

Ryder expressed immense excitement for their float in the parade, saying, “I’ve been wanting a float in a parade that wasn’t a corporation for so long.”

The theme for Seattle Pride this year, “Rally,” resonates deeply with the group, particularly given ongoing struggles within the LGBTQ+ community. Ryder emphasized the theme’s importance, saying, “And the joy that we can bring is why it is so important to have this rally right now. Because... we need it.”

Through their performances and growing visibility, the Emerald City Kings aim to inspire others to embrace their identities. Greg encouraged potential performers, advising, “If you feel that something in you is telling you to try, then try.” Ryder reiterated the group’s broader mission, stating, “And our goal is ‘ok, we’re doing this thing, but we don’t want to be the only.’”

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