Bonney Lake officer hits person walking on roadway

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — A person has been released from the hospital after they were hit by a Bonney Lake Police Department patrol vehicle on Monday.

According to the Bonney Lake Police Department (BLPD), officers were on a routine patrol on 214th Ave. E., a residential area, when their patrol vehicle hit someone who was in the middle of the road.

Police said the person was walking northbound in the middle of the southbound lanes when they were hit just before midnight.

The person was conscious and able to speak to officers while they were being treated.

They were taken to Tacoma General Hospital and have since been released. Officers did not specify the extent of their injuries.

The Metro Collision Response Team is investigating.

KIRO 7 has reached out for more information.

