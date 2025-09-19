Bomb found near Okanogan County high school

TONASKET, Wash. — The Spokane Bomb Squad confirmed that a device found near an Okanogan County school campus was an improvised explosive device (IED)

The “suspicious item” was reported around 1:30 p.m. near Tonasket High School. A woman walking on a path near the school found the item and reported it.

Tonasket is a small city north of Omak. Its population is about 1,100.

Bomb squad technicians conducted a controlled detonation of the device. It was confirmed to contain a black powder.

No injuries were reported.

“The area was secured and all safety measures were taken to ensure the safety of students and public,” the sheriff’s office said.

If anyone saw this device this morning on the path or any person handling the device please notify the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office at 509-422-7232 so further investigation can be conducted.

©2025 Cox Media Group