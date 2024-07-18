Boeing machinists pass strike sanction vote

SEATTLE — Thousands of Boeing workers who are union members of IAM District 751 packed into T-Mobile Park today for a strike authorization vote. The strike sanction vote passed overwhelmingly. The vote is procedural and does not mean there will be a strike.

However, when union members eventually vote on a new contract offer in September, they will take a second vote on whether or not to strike if the contract is voted down. The strike authorization vote also allows members to receive strike benefit checks if a strike does occur.

“Let’s demand our fair share, let’s show the world the power of the IAM and this membership,” Brian Bryant, the IAM International President, told the crowd.

Talks for this contract began on March 8, 2024 and is Boeing’s first full negotiation with IAM 751 in 16 years.

“I’ve been a union member for 46 years so I’m excited, I think we’re going to set history at this contract,” Donovan McCloud, a factory worker in Renton, said. “The people that showed up sacrificed their time, energy and money to come down here because I realize it’s not very convenient to do that and I’m proud of the new folks doing that.”

Some of the demands by the union include a 40 percent wage increase over a three-year agreement, reinstating Boeing’s pension, and a guarantee that the next airplane program is built in the Pacific Northwest.

“We’re unified, we’re in solidarity and our proposals at the table are backed by every single member that was here so they better come to the table and do what’s right,” Jon Holden, the IAM District 751 president, said.

Boeing released a statement saying, “We remain confident we can reach a deal that balances the needs of our employees and the business realities we face as a company.”

