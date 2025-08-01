Boeing faces new lawsuits from Alaska Airlines crew aboard MAX 9 mid-air panel blowout flight

Four flight attendants aboard the Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 plane that experienced a mid-air cabin panel blowout last January are now suing Boeing, adding to the long list of lawsuits the company has faced since the incident.

Flight 1282 departed from Portland on January 5, 2024, en route to Ontario, California. During the flight, a panel flew off the aircraft at 16,000 feet in the air. The plane returned to Portland in a safe landing, with minor injuries reported by seven passengers and one flight attendant.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) conducted a full investigation into Flight 1282 and released its results in June. The NTSB determined that Boeing did not properly train its employees and failed to implement a system for identifying human errors.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was also named in the NTSB report, claiming that the FAA failed to monitor Boeing’s ability to address recurring issues with its aircraft.

KIRO 7 obtained a copy of the four new complaints brought by crew members, which were filed Tuesday in Seattle’s King County Superior Court, each seeking compensation for past and future economic damages due to emotional distress, physical and mental injuries, and other financial costs resulting from the incident.

“When the door plug blew off the aircraft on flight 1282, each of the four flight attendants acted courageously, following their training and putting their passengers’ safety first while fearing for their lives. They deserve to be wholly compensated for this life-altering traumatic experience caused by Boeing’s negligence in the 737 MAX production process,” said Tracy Brammeier, the attorney representing each of the plaintiffs.

One of the plaintiffs, Michelle Hughes, added, “This act of negligence caused both physical and mental damages which profoundly impaired my personal and professional life. It also resulted in many challenges to return to my dream job that I had proudly made my career.”

“This event is something that never should have happened. I’m committed to seeking justice, accountability and making the sky a safe place,” affirmed plaintiff Christine Vasconcellos.

The lawsuits accuse Boeing of product liability, claiming the plane used for Flight 1282 was unsafe to operate. Boeing’s negligence within its manufacturing operations and practices was also mentioned.

Additionally, the lawsuit alleges that Boeing knew passengers could be flying on unsafe aircraft and continued to operate these planes.

The other two plaintiffs have not released statements.

KIRO 7 has reached out to Boeing and Alaska Airlines for comment on the lawsuits.

