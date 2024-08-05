Boeing delivers new helicopter part of Air Force fleet modernization plan

Boeing has delivered its first MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter to the Air Force which is part of the fleet modernization plan.

On Monday, Boeing announced that the first of 13 helicopters has been delivered and will be stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana.

The helicopter is part of a Low Rate Initial Production order from 2023 with an additional seven awarded to Boeing in 2024.

“This aircraft will directly support ongoing U.S. Air Force modernization efforts,” said Azeem Khan, MH-139 executive director and program manager. “Delivering this asset for the MH-139A fleet is critical to the future of national security as the Grey Wolf will play a crucial role in the U.S. nuclear triad for decades to come.”

The new helicopter has a 50% increase in speed and range and can carry an additional 5,000 lbs over its predecessor.

Boeing said that this new helicopter gives the Air Force more flexibility, reliability, and improved capability while lowering operating costs.

The helicopter base is being built by Leonardo, the original equipment manufacturer, in Philadelphia but Boeing handles the military equipment procurement, installation and delivery.

