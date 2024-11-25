Boeing awarded contract, tapped to build additional tankers for the Air Force

EVERETT, Wash. — On Nov.21, Boeing announced a contract award to build an additional 15 KC-46A Pegasus tankers for the United States Air Force.

The Pegasus is a military aerial refueling airplane used by the USAF capable of refueling other aircraft in the air.

The contract is valued at $2.38 billion.

“We appreciate our continued partnership with the U.S. Air Force,” said Lynn Fox, vice president and KC-46 program manager. “This is another big milestone for our team, and we look forward to delivering the world’s most advanced multi-mission aerial refuelers for years to come.”

According to Boeing, the Pegasus has flown over 100,000 hours and offloaded more than 200 million pounds of fuel around the world.

Since 2019, Boeing has delivered 89 KC-46A to the USAF and four to the Japan Air Self-Defense Force.

