Body washes up on Neah Bay rocks, believed to be 1 of 3 missing boaters

NEAH BAY, Wash. — The body of a woman has washed up on the shoreline between Neah Bay and Sekiu in Clallam County, and it is believed that she is one of three boaters who went missing.

On April 16, three boaters, two men and a woman, launched from Makah Marina around 7 p.m.

Just after midnight on April 17, their capsized 15-foot boat was found at Koitlah Point, which is near the westernmost point of Washington, but there was no sign of the three people who were on board, the Coast Guard said.

The woman’s body was found around 2 p.m., not far from where the capsized boat was found.

The two men have not been found.

It’s believed all three were between the ages of 62 and 68.

The United States Coast Guard will be searching the area with boats and an airplane in an attempt to locate additional victims.

©2025 Cox Media Group