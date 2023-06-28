Body of small whale washes up in Ocean Shores

The body of a small gray whale washed on shore near Ocean Shores Tuesday, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).

The whale was found stranded around noon at Damon Point, which is just south of Ocean Shores on Protection Island.

Members of the Cascadia Research Collective (CRC) and WDFW responded, however, the whale did not survive.

According to the CRC, it was the fifth gray whale to beach this month. That includes a 40-foot-long gray whale that washed up on Fox Island in Pierce County in April. In that case, biologists determined that the whale was likely hit and killed by a boat.

According to the Marine Mammal Standing Network, results of a necropsy on two other recent whales indicated they may have died of malnutrition.

