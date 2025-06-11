Body of missing man recovered from Puyallup River

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The body that was pulled from the Puyallup River last month was identified as Enrique Aviles, a man who was reported missing in April, according to Puyallup Police Department (PPD).

Aviles has been part of an active missing person case with the PPD’s Investigative Service Unit.

On May 27, Fife Police Department and Central Pierce County Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a dead body near North Leeve Road North.

When police arrived, people who were fishing in the river told them that they had seen a body floating downstream in Puyallup.

County Fire and Rescue recovered the body, which was later found to be Aviles.

Aviles went missing on April 5, after witnesses say that he fell in the Puyallup River at 3 a.m.

Police believe that there was no foul play in Aviles’ death.

If you have any information on Aviles’ death, contact the Puyallup Police Department at 253-770-TIPS (3343) or tips@puyallupwa.gov.

