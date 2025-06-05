Body found off Dungeness believed to be that of missing kayaker

SEQUIM, Wash. — A body has been pulled from the Strait of Juan de Fuca, and the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office believes it is that of a kayaker who went missing in May.

On May 13, 21-year-old Ty Coone called 911 for himself to report that the was drowning and struggling in the water.

His phone’s GPS placed him north of Cline Spit.

Deputies say Coone’s kayak, life vest, and paddle were recovered that day, but he was no where to be found.

The search and rescue team says they believe Coone was fishing from his kayak when he fell in.

The U.S. Coast Guard was called in to help with the search.

A body was pulled off Dungeness on June 1.

Law enforcement will need to wait until official dental comparisons confirm that the body is Coone’s, but they believe it is.

Coone’s friend, Bryson Morris, started a GoFundMe for his family.

“Ty was one of a kind—full of life, laughter, and love. From dirtbike tracks to bonfire nights, he brought people together and made every moment unforgettable,” He wrote. “His spirit, humor, and kindness touched so many lives, and now it’s our turn to give back and lay him to rest with the love and dignity he deserves.”

The hope is to raise enough for a burial and headstone.

Coone’s family held a Sequim memorial service on May 31 at Sequim Community Church. Another local Celebration of Life is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, June 14 at the big barn at 702 Kitchen-Dick Road in Sequim, with music, food and a slideshow, according to the Sequim Gazette.

