Body found near Mukilteo middle school

MUKILTEO, Wash. — Police are investigating after a body was found near Olympic View Middle School in Mukilteo on Thursday.

Around 7 a.m., Mukilteo officers were called to an area just east of the school’s football field for reports of a person with possible injuries.

However, when they arrived, they found the person dead at the scene.

Police clarified that the person found dead was not a student at the middle school.

Detectives say at this point, there does not appear to be a threat to the public.

Support 7 and various counselors are on scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

