Body found by Grant County deputies after pulling car out of canal

EPHRATA, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says they found a body while trying to pull an SUV out of a canal.

Deputies responded to an incident where a 2025 GMC Sierra slid into a canal while trying to turn around on Rd A NW, north of Rd 9 NW, southeast of Ephrata.

At about 1:30 p.m., deputies arrived on the scene to find that the SUV was entirely under water.

Columbia Basin Dive Rescue was called to help with pulling the car and the driver, a 55-year-old, Kevin Kershaw, out of the water.

The body was recovered and taken by the Grant County Coroner for further examination.

The Grant County Sheriff is still investigating whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the incident.

