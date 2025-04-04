BODY CAM VIDEO: Teens arrested after pistol-whipping driver in Burien carjacking

BURIEN, Wash. — Two 14-year-olds have been arrested after deputies say they pistol-whipped a victim they carjacked, dragging that victim as they drove away in the stolen car.

On March 22, King County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an Arco Gas Station on SW 136th Street and Ambaum Blvd SW in Burien for reports of the carjacking.

A few hours later on March 23, a SeaTac deputy reported she had found the stolen car driving in Burien. When the driver failed to stop, she gave chase which ended at 116th and Des Moines Memorial Drive. S

Two suspects hopped out of the car, one wearing a black ski mask. They ran, and deputies chased them.

They caught one suspect quickly, while the other hopped a fence and ran across a nearby golf course.

A K9 Unit was dispatched to track the area.

Ultimately, deputies were able to arrest the second teen.

They were both taken to the King County Juvenile Detention Center for first-degree robbery.

Another woman, who was in the stolen vehicle and remained there, was booked into King County Jail for first-degree robbery.





