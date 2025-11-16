Body cam footage shows Good Samaritans saving Atlanta officer from burning car

ATLANTA, GA — Four bystanders rescued a police officer after his patrol car crashed into a house and caught fire, according to the Atlanta Police Department (APD).

Officer Malik Safi was on his way to assist another officer when he crashed his patrol car.

The car eventually caught fire, and the flames spread to a nearby house.

Two brothers, Ryan Beck and Keshun Robinson, along with other bystanders, rushed to help Safi, who was still inside the burning patrol car.

“We wouldn’t want to see anyone suffer in that situation. So we hopped out and sprang into action,” Beck said.

“We were just trying to comfort him and let him know that he wasn’t there by himself,” Robinson said.

As they pulled the officer from the car, a gun inside the vehicle began to discharge, putting everyone nearby in danger.

A woman helping move Safi used his police radio to call for backup.

Paramedics arrived shortly after, and Safi was taken to a hospital.

©2025 Cox Media Group