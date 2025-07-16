BODY CAM: Deputies use PIT maneuver to stop teen in stolen Kia Soul

LACEY, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 16-year-old who led police on a chase in a vehicle that was allegedly stolen.

Olympia police got a hit on a stolen vehicle over the weekend, and when they tried to stop that car, the driver took off.

Olympia PD did not chase, and Thurston County deputies took over.

A K9 and his handler were in the area and initiated a pursuit, which traveled out of Lacey and into unincorporated county. Deputies were able to spike the vehicle and conduct a PIT maneuver.

The teen ran off, and K9 Asher was ready to take them down. K9 Asher was recalled just before going in for a bite.

The teen surrendered and was arrested for attempting to elude, possession of a stolen car and reckless endangerment.

