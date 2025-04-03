Body armor, meth, and credit cards found in stolen ‘bullet-riddled’ pickup

WEST SEATTLE — When Seattle Police (SPD) were called to a suspicious vehicle in West Seattle, they found a ‘bullet-riddled’ pickup truck with a man standing next to it wearing ballistic body armor, SPD said in a release.

On Monday at around 2 p.m. near 35th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Morgan Street, officers approached the blue Ram pickup, and the man ran to the back of the truck and reached for a large pocket knife, SPD says.

The 34-year-old man was restrained and handcuffed before police searched him and the truck. He was found with several shaved keys as well as a key that started the truck, which was reported stolen.

Inside, SPD officers found 75 Xanex doses, over 5 grams of mushrooms, .3 grams of meth, a scale, 14 stolen IDs and credit cards.

Police say that when they were escorting him to a patrol car, he tried to run but was quickly brought back into custody.

